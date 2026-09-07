ABVP members protested at Delhi University after a building collapse in Satya Niketan killed seven. They demand the MCD Commissioner's resignation and a shutdown of all illegal PGs lacking safety measures, fire audits, and security protocols.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged a protest at the Arts Faculty of Delhi University, a day after a multi-storey PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan, a major student accommodation hub near the university's South Campus. The protesters demanded the resignation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and action against illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations operating in student areas.

ABVP Demands Shutdown of Illegal PGs

Speaking to ANI, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President Aryan Maan demanded that all illegal PGs operating in Delhi and around Delhi University be shut down if they lack safety measures, fire audits and security protocols. "All such illegal PGs operating across the country and within Delhi University, those running through corruption without safety measures, proper fire audits, or security protocols, must be shut down," Maan said. He also warned PG operators to shut down their establishments or face agitation by the ABVP.

Allegations of Collusion and Hostel Shortage

Meanwhile, former DUSU Secretary Mitravinda Karanwal said the incident has shocked students and parents and alleged that illegal five-storey buildings have come up due to alleged collusion between MCD officials and a "PG mafia". "The images from yesterday have shocked everyone—from students to parents whose children live away from home for their studies—because we, too, are part of this entire system," Karanwal said.

She alleged that students are being forced to stay in such buildings due to a shortage of hostel facilities, leading to incidents such as the Satya Niketan collapse. Karanwal said the ABVP would continue its protest until the MCD Commissioner resigns, an audit of PG accommodations in all student areas is conducted, and Delhi University clarifies its plans for expanding hostel facilities.

Satya Niketan Building Collapse Details

The Satya Niketan building collapse triggered a large-scale rescue operation and raised questions over construction and safety compliance. The death toll in the incident has risen to seven, while 12 people have been rescued, according to Delhi Police. (ANI)