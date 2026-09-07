Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says the state's youth will play a decisive role in achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal. He emphasized the government's focus on creating opportunities and called the BJP Yuva Morcha a platform for nation-building.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the energy, talent and potential of Haryana’s youth will play a decisive role in accelerating the state’s development and realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Providing the right direction and opportunities to young people remains a key priority of the State Government, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP Yuva Morcha is not merely a political organisation, but an important platform for engaging young people in nation-building, social service and constructive activities. Saini was addressing the assumption-of-office ceremony of newly appointed BJP Yuva Morcha State President Akshit Dahiya, at the BJP State Office, Panchkamal, in Panchkula on Monday. Congratulating Dahiya on his new responsibility, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that under his leadership, the Yuva Morcha would further strengthen the organisation’s outreach among the youth across the state.

Harnessing Youth Potential

According to a release, Saini said that young people are not merely the hope of the future; they are already playing an important role in shaping the present. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, new opportunities have opened up for the youth in startups, skill development, emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and employment.

He said that Haryana’s youth are demonstrating their talent across diverse fields, including sports, education, technology, industry, startups and defence. The State Government is continuously working to create a conducive environment for employment, skill development, quality education, sports and self-employment. Providing opportunities to young talent and enabling them to become self-reliant remain among the government’s key priorities.

A Call to Yuva Morcha Workers

The Chief Minister said that Haryana’s youth have immense potential to take the state to new heights of development. The goals of Viksit Haryana and Viksit Bharat can be realised by channelising youth power towards organisational strength and nation-building.

Calling upon Yuva Morcha workers to engage with young people at every booth, the Chief Minister urged them to encourage youth to contribute positively to nation-building. The Morcha, he said, should also reach out to young people who are presently not engaged in politics, as their active participation in democracy can play an important role in shaping the future of the country and society. He urged young workers to reach the last person in society and help eligible families access the benefits of government welfare schemes.

Key Areas of Engagement

Campaigns against drug abuse, environmental conservation, promotion of sports, positive engagement on digital platforms and social service should also form an integral part of the Yuva Morcha’s activities, he said. (ANI)