Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary visited flood-hit districts, inspecting community kitchens and relief efforts. The state government has set up 226 kitchens, 4 relief camps, and deployed 37 NDRF/SDRF teams to manage the ongoing flood situation.

Taking personal charge of flood relief operations in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday visited flood-affected districts to ensure that the administration is providing all necessary assistance to the people.

According to a press release, the Chief Minister conducted on-ground inspections of community kitchens in Vaishali and Saran districts. In a gesture of solidarity, the Chief Minister served food to the flood-affected victims and also sat down to have a meal with them.

During his visit, the Chief Minister issued instructions to the District Magistrates (DM) and Superintendents of Police (SP) of all flood-hit districts, emphasising that there should be no delay in providing relief.

Statewide Relief Measures in Place

According to the state government, 226 community kitchens are currently operational for flood victims, through which approximately 3.75 lakh people have been fed so far. Additionally, four dedicated relief camps are providing shelter and medical care to 2,505 individuals.

As part of the ongoing relief efforts, the administration has distributed 81,100 polythene sheets and 19,000 dry ration packets among the victims.

For evacuation and transportation, 1,602 boats have been deployed across the affected regions. Ensuring a swift response to emergencies, 37 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also been stationed in the vulnerable districts.

The state government stated that it is maintaining a continuous vigil on the overall flood situation to mitigate the impact on the local population.

Flood Situation 'Concerning but Improving': CM

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister told ANI that the flood situation in the state remains concerning, but the water level of the Ganga has receded by approximately 17-18 centimetres and the situation is expected to improve over the next two to three days.

He added that the officials are continuously monitoring the situation, and about 1.5 million units of water are being released daily at Farakka barrage. "The situation is concerning. Water levels are steadily dropping; the Ganga's water level has receded by approximately 17–18 centimetres, and officials are continuously monitoring the situation. About 1.5 million units of water are being released daily at Farakka. I believe the situation will improve over the next 2–3 days, bringing relief to everyone. Amidst this disaster, the government is making continuous efforts to ensure everyone receives the necessary facilities," he said.

High Alert Maintained in Downstream Districts

Meanwhile, on Sunday, following the rise in the water level of the Ganga River and the breaching of the Highest Flood Level (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Bihar government had issued instructions for special vigilance across five downstream districts as floodwaters were expected to move further downstream over the next one to three days.

According to the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the pressure of the water flow was expected to shift downstream over the next one to three days, impacting Hathidah and subsequent downstream gauge stations, where water levels could also surpass previous Highest Flood Level (HFL) marks.

Concerned officials and field staff across the region were directed to remain on high alert and continuously monitor the rising water levels as the situation developed.

Additionally, instructions had been issued to ensure regular monitoring of river water levels, embankments, vulnerable sites, and low-lying areas, with directions to implement precautionary measures in advance as required.

All concerned departmental and field engineers had been instructed to keep all flood-control resources and machinery in a complete state of readiness.

Citizens living in affected and vulnerable areas have been advised to avoid going near the river unnecessarily and remain alert and safe. Local administrations had also been directed to strictly monitor boat operations, prevent overloading, and keep the general public continuously informed about the flood situation and safety measures. (ANI)