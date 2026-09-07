Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state will provide 5 lakh tablets and data SIMs to students of Classes 10-12. The move is part of the government's push for quality and technical education, approved by the state's purchase committee.

Emphasis on Quality and Technical Education

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the State Government is laying emphasis on providing quality and technical education to students so that they can acquire skills in line with the demands of the present times. The government has approved the purchase of 5 lakh data SIMs for students.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee on Monday. The Chief Minister said that 5 lakh tablets would be provided to students of Classes 10 to 12. Data SIMs would be procured for these tablets.

Other Key Approvals by Purchase Committee

In addition, approval was also accorded for the procurement of 220-volt tubular-type lead-acid batteries for the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited. The procurement includes five types of batteries, including 100 Ah, 200 Ah and 120 Ah capacities, a release said.

During the meeting of the High-Powered Purchase Committee, the Chief Minister also approved the operation of the Assandh Sugar Mill, run by HAFED, for one year at a cost of Rs 11.90 crore, including annual overhauling, repair, maintenance and material.

The meeting also approved 59 Advanced Life Support ambulances under the National Health Mission to provide better healthcare services to citizens, including 33 ambulances for the South Zone and 26 for the North Zone. The HPPC meeting approved service-related works worth more than Rs 90 crore. (ANI)