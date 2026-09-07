The YSRCP has intensified its demand for the resignation of Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleges a scam in the DSC teacher recruitment, citing new evidence and a weak government cover-up.

YSRCP Demands Lokesh's Resignation

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has reiterated its demand for the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh as more evidence is coming out with every passing day, according to the YSRCP State office.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that, with new evidence surfacing every passing day and the cover-up bid of the coalition turning meek and weak, Lokesh should quit his post instead of asking officials to give rejoinders.

'DSC Recruitment a Scam'

Reddy said, "It seems that the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process was conducted in a manner that teacher posts were up for price and the government's defence has been shrinking with new evidence coming out."

All fingers are pointing towards Lokesh in the DSC, and he is to blame for the irregularities, and he cannot shirk responsibility, he said. "If there is a scam, someone should take responsibility, and how can we believe that there will be a fair inquiry unless it is by a Central agency."

Allegations of Irregularities and Cover-up

"The coalition has been gagging the media that has been exposing the DSC scam by blocking the social media handles in an unjust manner. The irregularities are glaring in the sports quota appointments, and the government is running for cover from the pointed questions, backed by data, being raised by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," he added.

"While gold medalists do not get jobs, people with participation certificates have been given jobs and the issuance and cancellation of GOs after the purpose is served further strengthen the fact that there are irregularities in the DSC," Reddy alleged.

"There are allegations that there have been paper leaks and the topper had access to the question bank, and his name was deleted from the merit list when the issue came into the open. Lokesh, who has been talking tall on the issue, should have answered our questions in the Council, and why did he run away from facing the YSRCP," he asked.

'Chandrababu Trying to Shield His Son'

Reddy said, "Chandrababu is trying to shield his son from the issue, which is the reason why only officials are coming out to speak and not the concerned minister, he said and demanded the resignation of the Education Minister."