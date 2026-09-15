Gurugram Police arrested Kalyan Bainsla from Dausa, Rajasthan, for the hit-and-run involving biker Sia. After taking suo motu cognisance from a viral video, police added an attempt to murder charge based on CCTV footage analysis of the incident.

Gurugram Sector-56 SHO Manoj Kumar on Tuesday said police had immediately registered a case "keeping the woman's dignity in mind" and added charges, including attempt to murder, in connection with the alleged hit-and-run incident involving biker Sia on Gurugram's Golf Course Road.

"We have immediately registered a case, keeping the woman's dignity in mind, and have come here to record the statement..." SHO Manoj Kumar said while leaving Sia's residence in Kalkaji, south Delhi, where he had gone to record her detailed statement.

He further said, "We have added Sections 78, 79, and 109 of the BNS, as well as the charge of Attempt to Murder, to this case."

Accused Arrested from Rajasthan

The Gurugram Police have arrested Kalyan Bainsla, the man accused of allegedly hitting Sia while driving a four-wheeler on Golf Course Road on Sunday.

Police officials said Bainsla was arrested from Dausa, Rajasthan, and would soon be brought to Gurugram.

Attempt to Murder Charge Added After CCTV Analysis

The police added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to attempt to murder, after analysing CCTV footage and conducting an investigation into the incident.

According to a police statement, "Following the viral video of a car hitting a female bike rider on Golf Course Road, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance and registered a case at Sector-56 Police Station. During the intensive investigation, after a thorough analysis of CCTV footage, Section 109 of the BNS (Attempt to Murder) has been added to the case, which carries a provision of up to 10 years of imprisonment."

The police also issued a warning, saying, "Playing with the law will not be tolerated at any cost. Gurugram Police is committed to taking strict action against the accused."

The arrest came shortly after a team led by SHO Manoj Kumar visited Sia's residence in Kalkaji to record her statement and incorporate stringent provisions into the FIR.

Victim Recounts Deliberate Attack

The case pertains to an incident on Gurugram's Golf Course Road on Sunday morning when Sia was riding with fellow bikers.

She was injured after Bainsla allegedly rammed his car into her bike in an incident being treated by police as a suspected hit-and-run case.

The FIR was registered at Sector-56 Police Station after the police's Social Media Monitoring Cell noticed a video of the incident circulating on social media on September 14.

Sia had alleged that the car driver aggressively pursued her, made threatening hand gestures and deliberately collided with her two-wheeler before fleeing the spot.

She had demanded strict punishment for the accused, stating that women feel increasingly unsafe on Delhi-NCR roads due to reckless driving and aggressive road rage.

She further alleged that the driver cut across lanes and rammed into her bike after she tried to maintain distance and avoid any reckless move by the vehicle.

(ANI)