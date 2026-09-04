A simple challenge to prove that a human was behind Uber’s customer support account turned into an unexpected social media roast after the company responded with an entire paragraph — but failed to say the one word it was asked to.

A simple challenge to prove that a human was behind Uber’s customer support account turned into an unexpected social media roast after the company responded with an entire paragraph — but failed to say the one word it was asked to. X user Darian shared the bizarre exchange on his account while tagging Uber Support and posing a straightforward challenge, “Say potato if a single one of you is human.”

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Instead of playing along, Uber appeared to deliver a standard customer-service response. The company acknowledged Darian’s frustration, apologised for being unable to offer a better resolution and said it understood the inconvenience caused.

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Uber then stated that, after reviewing Darian’s details, account and transaction history, it could not process a refund for his order. The response concluded by expressing regret over the “disappointment and inconvenience” caused.

The lengthy, template-like reply quickly became the centre of attention, with users mocking Uber for failing what was arguably one of the easiest customer-service tests imaginable.

One user described the exchange as a perfect snapshot of interactions with Uber, claiming customers frequently receive copy-pasted replies that fail to address their actual concerns.

Another user took the joke further, quipping that Uber had somehow managed to spell “potato” very wrong.