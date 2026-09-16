A shocking crime in Hardoi saw a man allegedly kill his wife while she slept, later confessing to his sister. Police found him calm at the scene, sparking outrage over repeated domestic violence warnings.

A gruesome incident unfolded in Hardoi’s City Kotwali area early Wednesday when a man allegedly killed his wife while she was asleep, severing her head with a knife.

Police said the accused, Parvez, 34, confessed to his sister after the act, telling her, “I have killed my wife.” She immediately alerted authorities. Calm Confession To Police

When officers arrived around 3am, Parvez was found sitting quietly in the room. He greeted them with “Salaam, sir,” showing no apparent concern. His wife Nagma, 30, lay dead beside him, her head severed from her torso. Blood was splattered across the room.

Marriage And Frequent Disputes

Parvez and Nagma had been married for 12 years in a love marriage. Nagma was also his niece. The couple had no children.

Police said Parvez suspected Nagma of having an affair with a motorcycle mechanic named Nazim. For the past eight months, arguments over the issue had become frequent.

Relatives confirmed that Parvez had been beating Nagma in recent days and threatening to slit her throat.

Parvez earlier lived in his ancestral home, jointly owned by his mother, sister and sister-in-law. After marriage, he sold his share to his sister Rubina and moved into a rented house in Islamnagar Tiliya.

His sister Jubina lived in the adjoining room with her husband. On Tuesday night, Nagma was asleep when Parvez allegedly attacked her. The closed door and running fan meant no one heard the incident.

At 3.30am, Parvez called Jubina to inform her of the murder. Nagma’s sister Shabbo later said, “He slit her throat and killed her today. He had been beating her for a week.”