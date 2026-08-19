A Class 5 student at a government school in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly made two female classmates drink urine from a water bottle. When the girls complained, the principal reportedly offered them a Rs 10 chocolate, sparking outrage and an official investigation into the incident.

A Class 5 male student of a government-run school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna allegedly mixed urine in a water bottle and made his two female classmates drink it, and when the latter raised the issue with the principal, he asked them to eat a Rs 10 chocolate to feel better, an official said.

The incident happened on Monday at the elementary school in the Guna district's Aron development block. As a result, the authorities opened an investigation and sent the principal a notice.

On Tuesday, the two girls' irate relatives and nearby townspeople caused a commotion at the school and chanted calls for decisive action. "Two girls alleged that some students made them drink urine from water bottles, and when they complained to the principal, he allegedly behaved inhumanely and told them - 'If your mouth tastes bad, eat a Rs 10 chocolate'," Guna District Magistrate Kishore Kumar Kanyal said.

According to Manjusha Khatri, Aron's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the principal was served with a notice and the Tehsildar and Block Education Officer (BEO) were dispatched to the scene upon learning of the incident.

Strict action will be taken in response to the BEO's investigation and report, which must be submitted within two days. District Magistrate Kanyal said, "I have ordered an investigation. This entire mischief was committed by a student in the same class. His parents and the child are being summoned. A notice has been issued to the principal." Authorities suspect that more male students could be involved in the episode.

Family members of the impacted girls and locals went to the school on Tuesday, shouting slogans that called for the principal and the offending lads to face severe consequences. They also shuttered the campus.

Administrative authorities arrived in the village with a large police presence as the disturbance intensified, according to Khatri, and took thorough testimonies from the accused kids, their families, and the victim pupils.