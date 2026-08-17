A woman was hit and dragged for 200 feet by a pickup truck in Rajgarh's Khilchipur. She suffered multiple fractures and the driver remains at large.

A high-speed pickup truck hit a woman from behind while she was walking along a road in Rajgarh and dragged her for nearly 200 feet. The incident occurred on the night of August 11 in Khilchipur, and a video of the accident surfaced on Sunday.

The woman was thrown out from under the vehicle after rolling several times on the road. She managed to stand up but collapsed moments later, while the driver fled the scene.

Victim was on her way to night duty when the speeding vehicle struck her

The footage shows the woman walking along Mandi Road with an umbrella near a warehouse. Traffic was sparse due to rain when the pickup suddenly approached and struck her.

Nearby residents rushed to the spot and informed the police. The victim has been identified as Kantibai Soni, a resident of Patwa Bazaar. She works as a cook at the Government Kasturba Girls' Hostel.

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Her son Deepak Soni said his mother had left for night duty on August 11. It was raining, so she had taken an umbrella. She had just reached near the warehouse when the pickup hit her.

With the help of Dial-112, she was taken to Khilchipur Hospital. Due to her critical condition, doctors referred her to Rajgarh. She has a fracture in one hand and five broken ribs. Her back suffered severe injuries from being dragged on the road. Deepak has filed a report at Khilchipur police station against an unknown pickup driver.

Police have registered a case and are searching for the vehicle and driver based on CCTV footage. The footage shows the vehicle was a pickup transporting chickens.