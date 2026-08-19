A man wearing a dog mask was brought to a public hearing in Khandwa to protest alleged irregularities in the municipal corporation's dog sterilisation drive.

A man wearing a dog mask was brought to a public hearing in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa as an unusual protest over alleged irregularities in the municipal corporation's dog sterilisation drive. Khandwa Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Deepak (Mullu) Rathore presented the city's stray dog problem in a different manner during the public hearing.

"Dog" had undergone sterilisation but allegedly still fathered six puppies

Rathore arrived at the public hearing with a person wearing a dog mask. A police officer initially tried to stop them, but officials inside instructed them to allow entry.

Rathore raised the issue with municipal officials who were unable to answer. He submitted a complaint citing figures on the rising number of stray dogs and dog-bite cases. He said 13,225 people had been bitten by dogs in Khandwa over four years. He also alleged that over Rs 40 lakh had been spent on sterilisation despite the stray population increasing.

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Rathore presented the masked person as a dog raising questions over alleged corruption. He claimed the 'dog' had undergone sterilisation but had still become the father of six puppies, questioning whether the programme had been carried out.

He said if the complaint was not heard, the 'dog' would file a defamation case against the municipal corporation. Rathore described the masked 'dog' as "very educated and intelligent" and said it had politely presented its complaint with folded hands.

The unusual presentation left people in the hall surprised, with some laughing. Additional Collector Kashiram Badole heard the complaint in detail and assured that a committee would be formed and appropriate action taken.

The protest has drawn significant attention.