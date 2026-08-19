Delhi is expanding its electric public transport network with 200 new buses, 56 Ladies Special services, a Delhi-Karnal route and a high-capacity EV charging station at Rajghat Depot-I.

The city of Delhi is set to launch an ambitious project that would add 200 zero emission electric buses to its fleet, along with a new Delhi-Karnal electric bus inter-state route and all-electric bus services especially for women. The Delhi government is also planning a large scale public EV charging infrastructure at DTC's Rajghat Depot-I.

Delhi Electric Bus Fleet to Increase to 4,938

According to Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, the new addition of 200 buses will bring Delhi's electric bus fleet to 4,938, while the total bus fleet will be about 6,800, which includes 1,750 CNG buses.

These buses include 88 12-metre long buses and 112 9-metre DEVI electric buses. All of these buses are low floor air conditioned buses that come with advanced features such as CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real time tracking and amenities for disabled passengers.

Target of 14,000 Buses for Delhi by 2028-29

A fleet expansion scheme by the Transport Department and DTC would bring the total number of Delhi buses up to 14,000 buses by financial year 2028-29.

Delhi-Karnal Electric Bus Route

Fleet of five electric, air-conditioned buses have been launched on the Delhi-Karnal route. Ten round trips daily would be made from one end to another. One way journey would take one from Maharana Pratap ISBT Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Karnal, which involves 133 km of one way journey. Service will stop at Singhu border, Rai, Bahalgarh, Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha, Panipat, Gharaunda and Madhuban.

56 Ladies Special Electric Bus Routes

Besides the above 5 bus routes there would be 56 ladies special bus routes which would be electrically run. There would be 30 Ladies Special buses running on 15 routes while 26 University Ladies Special buses would run on 13 routes.

Routes would run from residential areas to places like Nehru Place, AIIMS, South Extension, R.K. Puram, Connaught Place, ITO, Delhi Secretariat, Karol Bagh, Kashmere Gate and Shivaji Stadium.

University-based services would link several Delhi college campuses like Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, LSR, Gargi College and Hansraj College.

High-capacity EV Charging Station is Installed at Rajghat

A public electric vehicle (EV) charging station is also developed by DTC at Rajghat Depot-I. The facility has four 240 kW chargers that can provide service for electric vehicles as well as heavy commercial EVs. Also, a 1,600 KVA compact substation, transformer and HT/LT panels are installed in the station. The facility is said to have been developed for around ₹5.5 crore, while similar facilities are being developed at other DTC sites as well.

Delhi Government Enhances Public Transport System through Clean Technologies

As per the government, these efforts are intended towards promoting electric mobility, enhancing the capacity of public transport and developing necessary infrastructure.