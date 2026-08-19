Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and five others, including a former DJB CEO, were arrested by the ACB for alleged corruption in the Delhi Jal Board's tendering process for Sewage Treatment Plants, accused of favouring a private firm.

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was taken to Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). He was arrested for alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions, and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process relating to augmentation/upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Details of Arrest and Key Accused

The ACB arrested six persons in connection with an FIR registered on May 11, 2024, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. The accused arrested in the case include Satyendar Kumar Jain, former CEO of the Delhi Jal Board; Udit Prakash Rai (IAS), former contractual consultant of DJB; Ankit Srivastava; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of M/s AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of M/s Srijanhar.

ACB Investigation into Alleged Irregularities

According to the ACB, the case was initiated following a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), which flagged alleged irregularities in the DJB tender process for augmenting and upgrading STPs.The agency alleged that the tender process was manipulated to favour a particular private technology firm, M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd, through restrictive technical specifications that allegedly prevented participation by other bidders. The ACB claimed that its investigation found that a proposed pilot study was not conducted, technical specifications were modified during the tender process, and corrigenda were issued in a manner that allegedly benefited the private firm.

Evidence of Coordinated Effort

The agency further alleged that electronic evidence indicated that tender documents and certain conditions were exchanged among the accused before being incorporated into the official tender notice issued by the DJB. The agency also claimed that communications between officials and private entities indicated a coordinated effort to influence the procurement process. The ACB said all six accused were questioned before being arrested on August 18. The agency added that the investigation into the alleged money trail and proceeds of crime is continuing. (ANI)