A woman bank employee was shot dead in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, allegedly by her husband Manav Vajpayee. He then reportedly shot his sister and died by suicide. Police said a WhatsApp status from the man confessed to the killings.

A woman bank employee was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area on Thursday, following which the man allegedly killed his sister and died by suicide, police said.

The woman was shot near an ICICI Bank in Vivek Khand under the Gomti Nagar police station area. Police reached the spot and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police Detail Sequence of Events

Later, police received information about another gunshot. Police reached the spot and found the woman's husband, identified as Manav Vajpayee, dead. His sister was also found injured at the scene. DCP-East Diksha Sharma said the man had allegedly shot his wife and sister before shooting himself. "Police had received information of a woman being shot at in Gomti Nagar PS area today. On reaching the incident spot, the police were told that the woman's husband shot her. Soon after, the police received information about a man who had killed his sister and committed suicide by shooting himself. It was verified that he was the same man, Manav Vajpayee, who had also killed his wife and sister, and then committed suicide," the DCP said.

Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Lucknow, Bablu Kumar said police were informed about the shooting near the ICICI Bank and immediately reached the spot. "The injured woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was unfortunately declared dead. During the investigation, we received a report of another gunshot heard at the Usriia intersection. Police responded and discovered that the husband of the woman who was shot near the bank lived there. He had committed suicide. His sister was also found at the scene with injuries," Kumar said.

Investigation Uncovers WhatsApp Message, Weapons

He said police found a long message on the man's WhatsApp status in which he stated that he had killed his wife and would kill his sister and himself. An illegal weapon and cartridges were recovered from the scene and seized as evidence, while three weapons were recovered from the man's house, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are also speaking with family members to ascertain what led to the incident. Further information on the incident is still awaited. (ANI)