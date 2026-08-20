A video from a Nagpur hospital showing "flavoured oxygen" for patients has gone viral, sparking online curiosity and amusement. The concept, intended to make oxygen therapy more pleasant, led to humorous social media commentary and questions about its function.

A video showing an unusual “flavoured oxygen” concept at a hospital in Nagpur has taken social media by surprise, with viewers reacting with a mix of curiosity, amusement and disbelief. What appears to be an attempt to make oxygen therapy a more pleasant experience has quickly turned into a viral internet conversation.

The video, shared online by Nagpur blogger Angel Peterr, shows the hospital introducing flavoured oxygen for patients. The unusual idea immediately caught viewers’ attention, with many wondering how the concept works and what exactly “flavoured oxygen” means.

Check the viral video here:

Instead of focusing only on the medical aspect, social media users quickly turned the unusual presentation into a source of humour. One of the comments asked, “Naankhatai flavour hai kya?”, referencing the popular Indian sweet biscuit and adding a distinctly desi twist to the viral discussion.

The reaction demonstrates how quickly unconventional healthcare initiatives can capture public attention online. Oxygen therapy is commonly associated with hospitals and medical treatment, so the idea of adding a flavour component naturally prompted curiosity among viewers.

Also Read: ‘I Don’t Want to Pay’: Tourist Refuses Photo Fee at Vietnam Café, Sparks Online Debate (WATCH)

The viral video has also generated questions about whether the flavour is actually added to oxygen itself or whether a separate aroma is used to create a scented experience for patients. Such distinctions are important because oxygen administered for medical purposes remains a clinical treatment and should be used under appropriate medical supervision.

The humorous reactions, however, have helped push the video beyond a conventional healthcare story. Social media users have continued to share jokes and observations about what other flavours might be available, turning the hospital’s unusual initiative into a light-hearted viral moment.

The incident also highlights the changing ways hospitals and healthcare facilities experiment with patient comfort. Medical treatment can sometimes involve uncomfortable or stressful experiences, and initiatives designed to improve the overall patient environment can attract significant attention.

At the same time, viewers should avoid assuming that a viral video provides enough information to understand the medical safety or effectiveness of any new treatment approach. Patients should always follow advice from qualified healthcare professionals rather than attempting to replicate medical procedures based on social media content.

For now, the Nagpur hospital video has left the internet more amused than informed, with the “Naankhatai flavour” comment becoming one of the most memorable reactions to the unusual “flavoured oxygen” concept.

Also Read: Rs 14 Lakh Tuition, Rs 3 Lakh Bus Fee: Dubai Woman Reveals Daughter’s School Cost, Internet Stunned (WATCH)