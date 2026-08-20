A woman named Muskan Chaudhary was murdered by her co-worker, Pawan, in a restaurant kitchen in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. CCTV footage captured the brutal stabbing and the accused's shockingly calm behavior as he continued to work while the victim lay bleeding. Police have arrested Pawan and are investigating the motive behind the attack.

A woman working at a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur was murdered with a kitchen knife, and CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced. The accused is seen in the video repeatedly stabbing the victim with a knife that was stored in the kitchen.

After the incident, the woman can be seen crying in agony, but the accused doesn't seem to care. Even though the wounded woman is lying a few feet away, bleeding, he keeps working in the kitchen. The startling series of events inside the restaurant, including the moments before the attack and the accused's actions just after, are captured on camera.

The murder took place on the evening of August 14 at Mahfil Bar and Restaurant in the Gohalpur police station area. Muskan Chaudhary, who worked at the restaurant, was attacked with a kitchen knife by her co-worker, Pawan. Muskan succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, police arrested Pawan and registered a case of murder against him. The incident had raised questions about the motive behind Pawan Verma's brutal attack on Muskan.

Police were able to obtain CCTV footage of the full sequence of events from a camera placed inside the restaurant's kitchen during the inquiry.

Muskan and Pawan are seen cooperating in the kitchen throughout the almost three-minute video. The two may be seen fighting about something in the opening minute. Then, out of nowhere, Pawan becomes enraged, grabs a knife from the kitchen, and walks up to Muskan, stabbing her in the belly.

Pawan continues to assault Muskan, stabbing her four times in the abdomen. A second or so after the assault, another worker walks into the kitchen, notices Muskan hurt, and flees. Pawan's actions following the assault are even more startling. He seems utterly unconcerned despite having repeatedly stabbed Muskan.

He takes up a frying pan carelessly and goes back to work in the kitchen. The CCTV clip shows Pawan carrying on with his job for the following forty to fifty seconds while Muskan lies bleeding next to him.

Watch CCTV Video

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Nearly a minute later, other restaurant employees arrive, lift Muskan and rush her to the hospital. The CCTV footage has provided police with a minute-by-minute account of the murder.