    Bengal weaver Biren Kumar Basak presents 'special gift' to PM Modi; Check out

    The Prime Minister, moved by this kind present, turned to Twitter to express his gratitude to Basak.

    Legendary Bengal weaver Biren Kumar Basak presents special gift to PM Modi
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 12:26 PM IST
    Padma Shri awardee and famed Bengal weaver Biren Kumar Basak presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a beautiful saree, during this year's Padma Awards event, which took place on November 8 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A painting of the Prime Minister addressing the nation adorned the sari. The Prime Minister, moved by this kind present, turned to Twitter on Saturday to express his gratitude to Basak. The leader praised the weaver 'whose sarees portray many parts of Indian history and culture' in the post. PM Modi added that he gave me something that he would treasure during the conversation with the Padma Awardees.

    Biren Kumar Basak is one of 119 people who earned the Padma Awards this year, with 102, including Basak, receiving the Padma Shri, and ten and seven receiving the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, respectively. Biren Kumar Basak and his brother used to walk door-to-door in Kolkata selling saris in the 1970s. Basak, who now has a turnover of roughly Rs 25 crore, has not forgotten his modest beginnings. He began his adventure with Rs 1 and today employs at least 5,000 weavers.

    Also Read | Padma awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri (PHOTOS)

    His clients include West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, cricket legend and BCCI president Saurav Ganguly, and music legends such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar, among others. He was awarded the National Award for his talent and workmanship in 2013. He also received an honorary degree from the World Record University in the United Kingdom for rendering the Ramayana on a handloom woven saree.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 12:34 PM IST
