  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Padma awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri (PHOTOS)

    Kangana Ranaut and Adnan Sami have been honoured with India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, for their contribution. Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar, who were also announced as Padma Shri awardees, missed the ceremony.

    Padma awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri (PHOTOS)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 12:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami were honoured with Padma Shri at a special ceremony conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The award was bestowed to them by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. For the unversed, Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award. On January 26, 2020, it was announced that Kangana, Adnan, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and late singer SP Balasubramaniam would be the awardees. However, Karan and Ekta did not attend the ceremony.

    Photos from the ceremony show that Kangana wore a green-golden saree with earrings and a white coloured face mask. Adnan, on the other hand, had worn a black coloured sherwani which had golden embroidery. 

    Previously in an interview, the actress had spoken about receiving the award with Karan. In an interview with  India Today Television, the actress had said that she thinks he deserved the award and she congratulated him. Whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, the actress feels his movies are commendable. He has worked to achieve the same and has risen to the top because of his own merits.
     


    On the other side, even Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received the Padma Vibhushan award 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind. On the other side, even Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received the Padma Vibhushan award 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Padma Vibhushan award is given for exceptional and distinguished service. As per the official site of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Padma Awards are given on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee. The nominations are open to the public, and self-nomination can be done. Also read: Kangana Ranaut oozed hotness in plunging neckline dress; check out her hot pictures

    Earlier KJO had also written a tweet about receiving the award. He had said that it was not very often that he was at a loss of words. The Padma Shri is one such occasion where he is speechless. Also read: 67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Rajnikanth celebrated; know complete list of winners

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Here's how actor became lover from 4am friend; read their 'LOVE-STORY'

    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Here's how actor became lover from 4am friend; read their 'LOVE-STORY'

    Video Icon
    Is Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West dating model Vinetria? Read this RCB

    Is Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West dating model Vinetria? Read this

    Video Icon
    Spider-Man: No Way Home to have several villains? Here is what we know so far - drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home to have several villains? Here is what we know so far

    Video Icon
    Beware of Disha Patani; she knows how to do '720 kick'; take a look (VIDEO) RCB

    Beware of Disha Patani; she knows how to do '720 kick'; take a look (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ranveer Singh gives glimpse of his workout session for Monday motivation SCJ

    Ranveer Singh gives glimpse of his workout session for Monday motivation

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert-dnm

    NSA Ajit Doval has no official account on Twitter, MEA issues alert

    Video Icon
    Post divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu hikes her pays to Rs 3 crore for her films RCB

    Post-divorce Samantha Ruth Prabhu hikes her pays to Rs 3 crore for her films (Read details)

    Video Icon
    MEA summons Pakistan High Commission diplomat over unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen-dnm

    MEA summons Pakistan High Commission diplomat over unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen

    Video Icon
    How to Create and Set Up Profitable Facebook Video Ads

    How to Create and Set Up Profitable Facebook Video Ads

    Video Icon
    Industrialist Anand Mahindra conferred with Padma Bhushan award-dnm

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra conferred with Padma Bhushan award

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager-ayh

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors-dnm

    Chennai rains: Orange alert in Chennai; flash flood warning issued; CM Stalin urges people to stay indoors

    Video Icon
    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon