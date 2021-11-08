Padma awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Adnan Sami honoured with Padma Shri (PHOTOS)

Kangana Ranaut and Adnan Sami have been honoured with India's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, for their contribution. Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar, who were also announced as Padma Shri awardees, missed the ceremony.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and singer Adnan Sami were honoured with Padma Shri at a special ceremony conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The award was bestowed to them by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. For the unversed, Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award. On January 26, 2020, it was announced that Kangana, Adnan, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar and late singer SP Balasubramaniam would be the awardees. However, Karan and Ekta did not attend the ceremony.

Photos from the ceremony show that Kangana wore a green-golden saree with earrings and a white coloured face mask. Adnan, on the other hand, had worn a black coloured sherwani which had golden embroidery.

Previously in an interview, the actress had spoken about receiving the award with Karan. In an interview with India Today Television, the actress had said that she thinks he deserved the award and she congratulated him. Whether it is Kesari or Good Newwz, the actress feels his movies are commendable. He has worked to achieve the same and has risen to the top because of his own merits.





On the other side, even Hindustani classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra received the Padma Vibhushan award 2020 by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Padma Vibhushan award is given for exceptional and distinguished service. As per the official site of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Padma Awards are given on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee. The nominations are open to the public, and self-nomination can be done.

Earlier KJO had also written a tweet about receiving the award. He had said that it was not very often that he was at a loss of words. The Padma Shri is one such occasion where he is speechless.