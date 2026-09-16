Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Nagaon isn't a traditional BJP seat but claimed a favourable atmosphere is building. He said a win there would signify a major political shift, predicting the BJP-led alliance could win all 126 seats by 2031.

Nagaon Not a Traditional BJP Stronghold

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the Nagaon Assembly constituency is not a traditional BJP stronghold but claimed that a favourable atmosphere has been building for the party ahead of the election. Addressing a press conference, Sarma said the Nagaon constituency comprises Morigaon, Jagiroad, Raha and Nagaon, where the BJP performed well in the previous Assembly election when results were analysed at the panchayat level. However, he acknowledged that the party faced challenges in several other segments.

He said, "The present Nagaon constituency includes Morigaon, Jagiroad, Raha and Nagaon. In the last Assembly election, if we consider the panchayat-level results, we won all these constituencies. However, in Samaguri, Dhing, Rupohihat and Lahorighat, we lost by around one-and-a-half lakh votes in each constituency. Therefore, this is not a traditional BJP seat."

'Change Has Been Visible'

Sarma said that although he has not personally visited the constituency, party leaders, including Keshab Da, Pijush Hazarika, and Jitu Goswami, have been working there and believe that the situation has improved for the BJP. "But over the past month, a change has been visible. People now seem to be willing to vote for the BJP this time. I have not visited the constituency myself, but Keshab Da, Pijush Hazarika, and Jitu Goswami have been working there. They believe that the situation in the constituency is favourable this time. So, let the election results come; only then will we know the actual outcome," he said.

Victory Could Lead to Winning All 126 Seats by 2031

The Assam CM further said that a BJP victory in Nagaon would indicate a major shift in the political landscape of the state and predicted that the BJP-led alliance could win all 126 Assembly seats in the 2031 elections. "But this is not a traditional BJP seat. If the BJP wins this seat, then next time we will win all 126 seats. What I mean is that since the election campaign began about a month ago, a large number of people have joined the BJP even in constituencies where we do not have MLAs. An atmosphere is being created in favour of people voting for the BJP, and that atmosphere is improving every day. If, for some reason, we win Nagaon, then in 2031 we will win all 126 seats," Sarma said.

Focus on Alliance, Not Controversies

Assam CM Sarma also said that his focus remains on strengthening the BJP-led alliance and that he does not want to engage in political controversies involving opposition leaders. "I am not interested in our political arguments about who did what and who said what. I neither think about Ajmal nor do I think about Gaurav Gogoi. Our target is the BJP, AGP and UPPL. So, we will continue to do good work. As for the arguments and controversies, I am not going to get involved in all these things or in making reels. What I am saying is that if we win Nagaon, next time we will win all 126 seats. When I say BJP, I mean the BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance. There is no difference between them in this context," CM added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a resounding victory in the Assam Assembly elections 2026, winning 82 out of 126 seats, marking its third consecutive term in the state. Allies Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad secured 10 seats each, while Congress managed 15 seats. (ANI)