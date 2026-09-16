An expert committee inspected five juvenile orangutans at Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha to assess their health. The animals, rescued from a forest in Balasore, are under 24-hour quarantine, receiving specialised care from vets and keepers.

Expert Team Inspects Orangutans

A technical committee constituted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Odisha, inspected the hand-rearing centre at Nandankanan Zoological Park on Tuesday to assess the health and condition of five juvenile orangutans housed there.

The expert panel comprises Dr Sashidhar and Dr Madan from Mysore Zoo and Dr Aditya Acharya, a wildlife expert from the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT).

Panel Conducts Physical Examination

The inspection was conducted in the presence of Nandankanan Zoological Park Director, Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase and the Senior Veterinary Officer. The committee members entered the quarantine enclosure following biosecurity protocols and conducted physical examinations of all five orangutans, according to Mirase. The panel will hold further discussions and observations before finalising its assessment. Its report and recommendations will subsequently be submitted to the authorities.

Rescued Primates Under Quarantine

The five juvenile orangutans were brought to Nandankanan Zoological Park after being rescued from a coastal forest area in Odisha's Balasore district. They are being kept under quarantine and 24-hour video monitoring, with medical observation and specialised nutritional care provided by veterinarians and keepers.