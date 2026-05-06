Inside Koovagam: Where India’s Trans Community Finds Acceptance #Shorts

For a few powerful days each year, thousands from India’s transgender community gather in Koovagam, Tamil Nadu, to celebrate the Koothandavar festival.Rooted in ancient Hindu traditions, devotees symbolically marry the deity Aravan, only to mourn his death the next day — a ritual filled with devotion, identity, and emotion.Despite legal recognition in 2014, transgender people in India continue to face discrimination. But here, at Koovagam, they find acceptance, connection, and a sense of family.Featuring voices from the festival and real stories of belonging.

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