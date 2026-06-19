The Keralam government has unveiled a new budget roadmap to transform the state into a global knowledge and innovation hub, focusing on higher education, investments, healthcare, and expanding employment opportunities and social security measures.

The Keralam government on Friday unveiled a roadmap focused on higher education, investments, healthcare, research and welfare, with plans to transform the state into a global knowledge and innovation hub while expanding social security measures and employment opportunities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Higher Education and 'Knowledge Valley'

Presenting the 2026-27 State Budget in the Assembly, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced that Keralam will be developed into a "Knowledge Valley" with the aim of making the state a preferred destination for higher education. The government plans to enact special legislation to attract leading foreign universities and encourage collaborations with premier institutions, enabling students to access world-class education within the state itself. Amendments will also be made to the Private University Bill for the initiative, for which Rs 100 crore has been allocated.

Investment and Industrial Growth

To boost investments, a special data-driven "Invest Kerala" cell and an Investment Advisory Council will be set up to facilitate industrial growth and attract investors. The government has also proposed the launch of 10,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the state.

Employment and Labour Market Planning

The government further announced the establishment of a Global Job Watch Tower aimed at improving employment opportunities and labour market planning.

Healthcare and Social Support

In the healthcare sector, the government announced the launch of the "One Kerala Care Mission", under which eligible beneficiaries suffering from illnesses will receive assistance. A dedicated Department for Senior Citizens has also been allocated Rs 10 crore for its functioning.

To strengthen the healthcare support ecosystem, caregiver certificate courses will be introduced in hospitals, creating new avenues for skill development and employment in the care sector.

Technology and Research Initiatives

Recognising the growing opportunities in emerging technologies, Keralam will provide support to private startups in the space sector, with an allocation of Rs 5 crore.

In addition, a Research Park will be established by bringing together leading research and industrial institutions from across the country.

Infrastructure Development

For infrastructure development, Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for an Aviation Logistics Hub, while Rs 50 crore has been allocated for the Wayanad Tribal University.

Land Management Reforms

The government also announced plans to formulate a comprehensive land management policy and create a Land Bank under the "Land Reforms 2.0" initiative, with existing land laws set to be updated to meet contemporary needs.

Tourism and Business Ecosystem

The government has also announced the establishment of an International Maritime Museum and a Global Convention Centre at Kochi Airport to strengthen Keralam's tourism and business ecosystem. (ANI)