Two active NRFM militants, brothers Sheleibam Tomtin Meitei and Sheleibam Jagatshyam Meitei, were arrested in Imphal East. The duo was involved in recent ambushes on SSB and CRPF personnel. An AK-47 rifle and a pistol were seized.

A joint operation by Manipur Police Commandos (CDO/IE and CDO/IW) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on September 15 led to the arrest of two active members of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) in Imphal East. The intelligence-driven raid targeted individuals responsible for recent ambushes on security personnel in the region.

Brothers Behind Security Force Ambushes

Brothers Sheleibam Tomtin Meitei, alias Tomba (27), and Sheleibam Jagatshyam Meitei, alias Ibungo (35), were apprehended in Kongpal Kongkham Leikai. Both men were directly involved in the August 22 firing on Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at Lamlong Bazar and the September 10 attack on CRPF troops at Khonghampat. Their father, Sheleibam Yaima, was previously arrested in connection with the Khonghampat CRPF ambush.

Arms and Vehicles Seized

Security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle with 43 live rounds and a 9mm pistol with three live rounds. A car, an auto-rickshaw, and a scooter used by the suspects were also seized during the raid. (ANI)