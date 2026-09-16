BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma hit back at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, defending cross-border strikes against terror camps. He dared Owaisi to challenge him in court and strongly advocated for the nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Madhya Pradesh MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Wednesday launched a counter-offensive against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, defending his stance on cross-border counter-terror operations and strongly advocating for the nationwide rollout of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Sharma Defends Counter-Terror Strikes

Responding to Owaisi’s challenge, daring him to fire missiles at Qazi Camp, Sharma accused the Hyderabad MP of using "uncivil language" and asserted that India’s missile capability is firmly aimed at destroying cross-border terror infrastructure. "The missiles developed by the people of India, by the Indian Armed Forces, and by Indian scientists were dropped right on your 'Abba’s' house during Operation Sindoor to show what they can do. That missile was dropped there; the launch was from Indian soil, and it landed on Pakistan's territory, targeting the camps where terrorists were housed and where Islamic extremism was being fostered," Sharma said.

"Those who wiped the sindoor of India’s daughters received a crushing reply. It was not just those in Islamabad crying—terrorists were crying, and newly emerging 'Jinnahs' here are crying and beating their chests." He added that he stands by his earlier statements. "Missiles were launched, and missiles will continue to be launched. Wherever there are terror camps, wherever there are anti-India camps, India's missiles are ready. I stood by my statement yesterday, and I stand by it today as well," he said.

Sharma maintained that India would continue to strike terror safe havens wherever they exist. Challenging the AIMIM chief to take legal recourse if he objected to his speech, Sharma said, "If you are a lawyer and have an issue with my statement, challenge it in court. It is an open challenge."

Advocacy for Uniform Civil Code

Turning to the Uniform Civil Code, the BJP legislator questioned the opposition to a standard civil framework, arguing that laws should ensure equality and protect women's and children's welfare. "Why create an uproar over UCC? When 80 per cent of the country’s population adheres to standard civil laws, why should there be an issue in adopting them universally?" Sharma asked.

Criticising polygamy, Sharma said: "Will you have five wives, produce 25 children, and leave them wandering destitute across India? No, sir! Now, every child born in this country must be educated, must move forward, secure jobs, receive housing, and get healthcare. They should become doctors and engineers—that is our vision."

"Practices like halala and arbitrary talaq will be dismantled. If Ram marries only once, Rehman will also have to marry only once," he added. Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadmap for civil code reforms, Sharma stated that UCC is on track to be implemented across states before 2029 in line with the constitutional vision of BR Ambedkar.

Owaisi's Initial Challenge

Earlier on Tuesday, Owaisi threw down an open challenge to Sharma over his reported remarks about launching a missile at Bhopal's Qazi Camp, asserting that he is prepared to stand alone in the locality and face it.

Addressing a public gathering, the Hyderabad MP reacted sharply to statements purportedly made by the Madhya Pradesh BJP legislator, who allegedly claimed he would launch a missile from Karond Square toward the minority-dominated Qazi Camp area in Bhopal. (ANI)