    Kerala Police confirm that forceps left in woman's stomach belonged to Kozhikode medical college

    At the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital, Harshina, 33, underwent C-sections twice, in 2012 and 2016. She then underwent a third C-section in 2017 at the Kozhikode government medical college. She experienced severe stomach ache two months later. Finally, a private hospital doctor informed her that she had forceps within her body.

    Kerala Police confirm that forceps left in woman's stomach belonged to Kozhikode medical college harshina case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    Kozhikode: A woman had a pair of scissors left in her stomach after having a cesarean section, and the police have finished their investigation into the hospital's alleged negligence. During a C-section in 2017 at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital, a pair of scissors were accidentally left inside the stomach of Harshina Malayil Kulangara, a native of Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode. After five years in 2022, it was removed from her stomach.

    The MRI scan report during the course of the investigation found that the scissors belonged to Kozhikode Medical College. The hospital earlier refuted the allegation of medical negligence. The police have listed two department heads of gynecology and two nurses have been found guilty in the case. 

    Overall, Harshina required three cesarean births, the first two of which took place in Thamarassery Taluk Hospital. The third operation took place at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on November 30, 2017. She then started having health problems as a result. She had five years of pain from forceps in her abdomen. The inquiry report has been given to the special committee of the health department for further action and decisions.

    In this case, the investigating officer has asked for the setting up of a medical board. The DMO, the public prosecutor, and doctors from gynaecology, anaesthesia, medicine, surgery, and forensic medicine will be on the board when it meets on August 1. 

    For the past two months, Harshina has been protesting against the administrators of the medical college.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
