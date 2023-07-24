Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery 2023 jackpot worth Rs 25 crore; tickets to go on sale from July 26

The first prize for Onam Bumper this year is Rs 25 crores. The second and third prize is Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakhs respectively.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday (July 24) released the lottery department's historic Onam Bumper 2023 ticket. Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Transport Minister Antony Raju were present during the unveiling of the ticket. The tickets will go on sale from July 26.

This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each. For the third prize, Rs 50 lakhs each will be awarded to 20 people. The cost of the Onam Bumper ticket is Rs 500.

Last week, the Kerala Finance Department rejected the proposal to hike the prize money to Rs 30 crore. Previously, the second prize was Rs 5 crore to one person and Rs 1 crore to 10 persons each for the third prize. The fourth and fifth prizes were Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh each for 10 people, respectively last time.

Last year, an autorickshaw driver, B Anoop from Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram district won a whopping Rs 25 crore. It was the biggest prize money in the history of Kerala lottery.