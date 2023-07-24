Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery 2023 jackpot worth Rs 25 crore; tickets to go on sale from July 26

    The first prize for Onam Bumper this year is Rs 25 crores. The second and third prize is Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakhs respectively.

    Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery 2023 jackpot worth Rs 25 crore; tickets to go on sale today anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday (July 24) released the lottery department's historic Onam Bumper 2023 ticket. Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Transport Minister Antony Raju were present during the unveiling of the ticket. The tickets will go on sale from July 26.

    This year too, the Onam bumper's first prize is Rs 25 crores. The second prize is Rs 1 crore which will be awarded to 20 people each. For the third prize, Rs 50 lakhs each will be awarded to 20 people. The cost of the Onam Bumper ticket is Rs 500.

    Last week, the Kerala Finance Department rejected the proposal to hike the prize money to Rs 30 crore. Previously, the second prize was Rs 5 crore to one person and Rs 1 crore to 10 persons each for the third prize. The fourth and fifth prizes were Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh each for 10 people, respectively last time. 

    Last year, an autorickshaw driver, B Anoop from Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram district won a whopping Rs 25 crore. It was the biggest prize money in the history of Kerala lottery. 

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah says Centre 'ready for Manipur discussion', takes a swipe at Opposition AJR

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah says Centre 'ready for Manipur discussion', takes a swipe at Opposition

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop 12 km Kempegowda Heritage Corridor vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP to develop 12 km Kempegowda Heritage Corridor 

    Bengaluru Metro update: 2 new routes to open by August end on Purple line vkp

    Bengaluru Metro update: 2 new routes to open by August end on Purple line

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court puts ASI survey on hold till July 26; check details AJR

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Supreme Court puts ASI survey on hold till July 26; check details

    Now Rajasthan woman travels to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend of 4 years AJR

    Now, Rajasthan woman travels to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend of 4 years

    Recent Stories

    Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 best dog breeds for swimming RBA EAI

    Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 best dog breeds for swimming

    'Dhindhora Baje Re' song OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt grooving to peppy beats MSW

    'Dhindhora Baje Re' song OUT: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt grooving to peppy beats

    EPFO update Govt approves 8 15 per cent interest rate for fiscal 2023 24 gcw

    EPFO update: Govt approves 8.15% interest rate for fiscal 2023-24

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah says Centre 'ready for Manipur discussion', takes a swipe at Opposition AJR

    Monsoon session: Amit Shah says Centre 'ready for Manipur discussion', takes a swipe at Opposition

    Cricket Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain osf

    Not Jadeja, but Rayadu feels THIS CSK player will replace Dhoni as captain

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon