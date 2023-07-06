Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces grand celebrations for Onam in Kerala this year

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces grand celebrations for Onam in Kerala this year. Onam is a vibrant and traditional harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. This year Onam fall on August 29. 

    Kerala news live 6 july 2023 latest updates highlights major developments anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 8:29 AM IST

    8.45 AM: Rain update: Moderate rain expected in 11 districts

    The India Meteorological Department has said there is a possibility of 55 km speed wind and rain in 11 state districts in the coming hours. There are also chances of moderate rain at isolated places over Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts with gusty winds of up to 55 kmph and light rain at isolated places up to 55 kmph over Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. The IMD also informed that there is a possibility of strong winds that may blow at high speed. 

    8.29 AM CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces grand celebrations for Onam in Kerala this year

    Kerala is set to celebrate its most loved festival Onam from August 27 to September 2, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said that Kerala will witness grand celebrations this year that should attract people outside the state. The state-level celebrations will be held in Thiruvananthapuram. 
     

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
