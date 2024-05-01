Google CEO Sundar Pichai REVEALS his 'best work partner' Jeffree

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared a couple of images of his “Best Work Partner” on Instagram. Jeffree is a 7-year-old dog who accompanies the Google CEO to his workplace. Jeffree is a frequent visitor at Google’s headquarters, as Pichai likes taking his four-legged friend to his office.

Dogs are famed for their loyalty and devotion. They're regarded as man's best buddy. Many IT businesses promote dog-friendly workplaces. Google is one of them. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, recently shared two beautiful photos of his workplace cat on Instagram. The message went viral on the internet and was praised by netizens.

The popular post includes two charming photos of Sundar Pichai's canine buddy. In one photo, Jefree is seen peering into the camera, while in another, he is relaxing. The Google CEO warmly described him as his "best work partner."

Jeffree is a frequent visitor to Google's offices, where the Indian-origin business executive can be seen spending time and playing with the Labradoodle. Jeffree turned seven last December.

Jeffree periodically steals the attention from Pichai's social media posts. Previously, in November, Sundar Pichai posted a photo of Jeffree standing with other dogs. He wrote: "Jeffree and friends." On National Dog Day 2022, Pichai published images of Google workers' beloved dogs, referring to them as "dooglers."

Apart from Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk also has a pet named Floki. Floki, a Shiba Inu, achieved internet fame after Musk jokingly appointed him CEO of Twitter in a tweet. In addition to Floki, Musk had announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that also has “a big dog called Gatsby, a little dog called Marvin the Martian & a cat named Schrödinger”.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, is a proud owner of a Puli named Beast. Beast is quite the internet celebrity himself, with his own Facebook page boasting over 2 million followers!

According to a post on Facebook, Puli is a “Hungarian Sheepdog. I live in Palo Alto with Mark and Cilla”. Hungarian sheepdogs are known for their distinctive coat, which resembles long dreadlocks.

Latest Videos