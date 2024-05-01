ISL 2023-24, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC final: Date, venue, where to buy tickets and more

As the ISL 2023-24 final draws near, anticipation is building for the rematch between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC, reminiscent of their clash three seasons ago.

Mumbai City FC booked their place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season final by overcoming FC Goa in the second leg semi-final clash on Monday. Their adversaries in the final showdown on May 4th will be Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who triumphed over Odisha FC in the other semi-final encounter.

The ISL had previously declared that the final venue would be determined by the higher-ranked finalist in the league table standings. With Mohun Bagan Super Giant's triumph over Odisha FC, Kolkata was confirmed as the host city for the final, as the Mariners clinched the top spot in the league table.

This forthcoming final will mark the third encounter between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant this season. While Mumbai City FC emerged victorious in their home fixture against MBSG, they faced defeat in the away leg in Kolkata, a pivotal match that also decided the League Shield.

As the ISL 2023-24 final draws near, anticipation is building for the rematch between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, reminiscent of their clash three seasons ago, where Mumbai City FC emerged victorious to clinch the ISL Cup in the 2020-21 season.

ISL 2023-24 final date and venue

For those eager to witness the excitement live, securing tickets is paramount. The ISL final is scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, marking the inaugural hosting of the ISL final in the city.

Where to purchase tickets online?

To secure your spot amidst the electrifying atmosphere, tickets are now available for purchase online at BookMyShow.com. With the event just days away, seats are in high demand, urging fans to act swiftly to ensure their presence at this thrilling encounter.

What are the ticket prices?

For fans eager to catch the ISL final live, ticket options cater to various preferences and budgets. Starting at an affordable Rs 150, attendees can secure their spot to witness the thrilling action unfold. Additionally, there are ticket options priced at Rs 200 and Rs 300, offering a range of choices to suit different preferences.

For those seeking a premium experience, VIP section tickets are available at Rs 500, providing exclusive access and enhanced amenities for an unforgettable viewing experience. Whether you opt for the standard tickets or the VIP section, the ISL final promises an electrifying atmosphere and top-tier football action.

