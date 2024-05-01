Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC final: Date, venue, where to buy tickets and more

    As the ISL 2023-24 final draws near, anticipation is building for the rematch between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC, reminiscent of their clash three seasons ago.

    football ISL 2023-24, Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC final: Date, venue, where to buy tickets and more snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Mumbai City FC booked their place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season final by overcoming FC Goa in the second leg semi-final clash on Monday. Their adversaries in the final showdown on May 4th will be Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who triumphed over Odisha FC in the other semi-final encounter.

    The ISL had previously declared that the final venue would be determined by the higher-ranked finalist in the league table standings. With Mohun Bagan Super Giant's triumph over Odisha FC, Kolkata was confirmed as the host city for the final, as the Mariners clinched the top spot in the league table.

    This forthcoming final will mark the third encounter between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant this season. While Mumbai City FC emerged victorious in their home fixture against MBSG, they faced defeat in the away leg in Kolkata, a pivotal match that also decided the League Shield.

    As the ISL 2023-24 final draws near, anticipation is building for the rematch between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, reminiscent of their clash three seasons ago, where Mumbai City FC emerged victorious to clinch the ISL Cup in the 2020-21 season.

    ISL 2023-24 final date and venue

    For those eager to witness the excitement live, securing tickets is paramount. The ISL final is scheduled for Saturday, May 4th, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, marking the inaugural hosting of the ISL final in the city.

    Where to purchase tickets online?

    To secure your spot amidst the electrifying atmosphere, tickets are now available for purchase online at BookMyShow.com. With the event just days away, seats are in high demand, urging fans to act swiftly to ensure their presence at this thrilling encounter.

    What are the ticket prices?

    For fans eager to catch the ISL final live, ticket options cater to various preferences and budgets. Starting at an affordable Rs 150, attendees can secure their spot to witness the thrilling action unfold. Additionally, there are ticket options priced at Rs 200 and Rs 300, offering a range of choices to suit different preferences.

    For those seeking a premium experience, VIP section tickets are available at Rs 500, providing exclusive access and enhanced amenities for an unforgettable viewing experience. Whether you opt for the standard tickets or the VIP section, the ISL final promises an electrifying atmosphere and top-tier football action.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 2:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: Installation of drop-in pitches awaited as New York venue gears up for India vs Pakistan snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Installation of drop-in pitches awaited as New York venue gears up for India vs Pakistan

    T20 World Cup 2024: Eight IPL players feature in Afghanistan's squad led by Rashid Khan; check details snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Eight IPL players feature in Afghanistan's squad led by Rashid Khan; check details

    T20 World Cup 2024: Steve Smith, Jake Fraser MCGurk miss out as Australia unveil Mitchell Marsh-led squad snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Steve Smith, Jake Fraser MCGurk miss out as Australia unveil Mitchell Marsh-led squad

    football Champions League: Kane brushes off Bellingham's penalty mind games after thrilling Bayern vs Real Madrid clash snt

    Champions League: Kane brushes off Bellingham's penalty mind games after thrilling Bayern vs Real Madrid clash

    IPL 2024: All MI players fined for slow over rate against LSG, Hardik Pandya slapped with Rs 24 lakh fine snt

    IPL 2024: All MI players fined for slow over rate against LSG, Hardik Pandya slapped with Rs 24 lakh fine

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: Installation of drop-in pitches awaited as New York venue gears up for India vs Pakistan snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Installation of drop-in pitches awaited as New York venue gears up for India vs Pakistan

    Rupali Ganguly net worth as Anupamaa star joins BJP RBA

    Rupali Ganguly net worth as Anupamaa star joins BJP

    Disney World now has FIRST Michelin-starred restaurant check details gcw

    Disney World now has FIRST Michelin-starred restaurant

    'Will cut electricity if we get less votes': Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage's shocker sparks row (WATCH) vkp

    'Will cut electricity if we get less votes': Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

    Who is Krishna Mukherjee? TV actress accuses producer of harassment RKK

    Who is Krishna Mukherjee? TV actress accuses producer of harassment

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon