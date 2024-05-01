BREAKING: Salman Khan house firing case: Accused who attempted suicide in custody dies

In the most recent development in the Salman Khan house fire case, one of the accused, Anuj Thapan, attempted suicide in police custody. Now it is reported that he has died. Anuj was suspected of supplying firearms to the shooters and after his suicide attempt, he was taken to a neighboring hospital where his condition remained critical, but now, he has passed away.

Earlier, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home, were apprehended in Gujarat's Bhuj. Thapan was arrested by the Police along with another accused, Sonu Subhash Chander (37), from Punjab on April 25.

The Mumbai Police have utilised MCOCA provisions against all of the detained individuals. They have identified gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as the gang's head. MCOCA sections were also added to the FIR.



Salman's security level was upgraded to Y-Plus in 2022 because of threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also granted permission to carry a personal pistol and has purchased a new armoured vehicle for extra security. Later, the Mumbai Crime Branch wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs, demanding a lookout notice for Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol. Anmol Bishnoi accepted credit for the fire at Salman Khan's residence on his Facebook page a few hours after the event.



According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the gunmen who reportedly opened fire outside Salman's home had two firearms and were instructed to fire ten rounds of ammunition. On the morning of April 14, two persons arrived on a motorbike and fired four rounds outside the actor's Galaxy Apartments. After the encounter, the perpetrators departed the site. Surveillance footage showed both individuals wearing headgear and carrying bags.



Meanwhile, Salman Khan is in London, where he met with Barry Gardiner, the UK MP for Brent North. In various photos circulating on the internet, Barry and Salman may be seen inside Wembley Stadium.

Latest Videos