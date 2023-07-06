Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in two districts, Orange alert in 7 districts

    Following incessant rainfall in Kerala, the IMD has issued a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert has been issued in 7 districts and a yellow alert in 4 districts.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 2:42 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is witnessing incessant rainfall and is expected to continue especially in Northern parts of the state. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. 

    The weather department has also issued a yellow alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam. 

    Two deaths were reported in rain-related mishaps in Thiruvananthapuram today. A man died when he slipped while cutting a tree that fell on his house and a Class 10 student drowned in a pond at Aryanad. As many as 9 relief camps were opened in Alappuzha. 301 people and 93 families including 130 men, 132 women and 39 children have been shifted to these camps.

    (More details to follow...)

     

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
