Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in two districts, Orange alert in 7 districts

Following incessant rainfall in Kerala, the IMD has issued a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert has been issued in 7 districts and a yellow alert in 4 districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is witnessing incessant rainfall and is expected to continue especially in Northern parts of the state. Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. An orange alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam.

Two deaths were reported in rain-related mishaps in Thiruvananthapuram today. A man died when he slipped while cutting a tree that fell on his house and a Class 10 student drowned in a pond at Aryanad. As many as 9 relief camps were opened in Alappuzha. 301 people and 93 families including 130 men, 132 women and 39 children have been shifted to these camps.

(More details to follow...)