    Queen of hill stations, Ooty records 29 degrees Celsius; Highest in four decades

    Ooty, renowned for its cool climate, recently faced an unprecedented temperature surge, hitting 29°C, the highest since 1986. This spike, 5.4°C above average, prompted a heatwave warning in Tamil Nadu. Nationally, West Bengal and Jharkhand saw alarming temperatures, leading to an Orange Alert. Kerala's government initiated measures, including extended vacations in Palakkad, to cope with the heat.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 1, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    Ooty, the picturesque hill station known as the queen of hills, recently experienced an unprecedented temperature rise, hitting a scorching 29 degrees Celsius. This temperature spike, marking the highest since 1986, has surprised both locals and tourists alike who seek refuge in Ooty's cool climate.

    Meteorological experts have revealed that Monday's temperature reading soared 5.4 degrees Celsius above the usual average for this time of year. Previously, the highest temperature on record stood at 28.5 degrees Celsius, noted on August 29, 1986. The sudden surge has prompted the Meteorological Department to issue a heatwave warning for the northern interior regions of Tamil Nadu, with a yellow alert in place until May 3.

    The heatwave isn't confined to Ooty alone; the entire nation is feeling the impact of sweltering temperatures. In West Bengal's Kalaikunda, the mercury peaked at a staggering 47.2 degrees Celsius, while neighbouring Jharkhand's Singhbham district recorded 47.1 degrees Celsius.

    Concerned by the intense heat, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for the coming days across various parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Kerala. Tragically, a fatality was reported in Jharkhand's Dumma on Wednesday, attributed to the searing heat. However, there's a slight respite in Delhi, where temperatures have dropped to 36.5 degrees Celsius.

    In response to the soaring temperatures, the state government of Kerala has taken proactive measures. In Palakkad, where the Meteorological Department predicts temperatures to reach 41 degrees Celsius until May 4, educational institutions have extended vacation periods. Additionally, authorities have advised organizing outdoor activities in the cooler evenings.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 1:52 PM IST
