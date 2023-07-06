Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Congress leader booked for 'Swapna Suresh CM's Girlfriend' remark

    AICC secretary Viswanathan Perumal has been booked by the Kannur town police for his defamatory remark against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He termed the gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh as CM's 'girlfriend'. 

    Kerala: Congress leader booked for 'Swapna Suresh CM's Girlfriend' remark anr
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 9:25 AM IST

    Kannur: AICC secretary Viswanathan Perumal has been booked by the Kannur town police for his defamatory remark against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The Congress leader termed Swapna Suresh, the accused in the high-profile gold smuggling case, as Chief Minister's 'girlfriend'. He made the remarks during the inauguration of a protest march against the state government, organised by DCC to the city police commissioner's office. The police registered a case under IPC 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

    CPM activist PK Biju filed a police complaint alleging that the Congress leader's remarks were defamatory of the Chief Minister and a malicious statement to incite riots. Viswanatha Perumal is a Tamil Nadu leader who was in charge of the assembly elections. 

    Speaking at the protest march, Perumal said, "The main rival of the Congress is Pinarayi Vijayan. How is your girlfriend Swapna Suresh doing, Mr. Pinarayi sir? Gold was smuggled in by the tonnes. CBI, Enforcement, Income Tax, and ED are present here. However, there is no response to this. This is due to the friendship between Pinarayi Vijayan and Narendra Modi."

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 9:35 AM IST
