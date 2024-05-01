'Will cut electricity if we get less votes': Karnataka Congress MLA Raju Kage's shocker sparks row (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Raju Kage, the MLA from Karnataka, sparked controversy during the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign by allegedly threatening voters with electricity cuts if they didn't support the Congress candidate. This follows earlier warnings about loyalty to the party. Such coercion undermines democracy and violates voters' rights. Kage's actions are irresponsible and unacceptable.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 1, 2024, 2:12 PM IST

    During the Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign, Raju Kage, the MLA representing Karnataka's Kagawada Assembly Constituency, has once again stirred controversy with his recent comments. This time, his statements have assumed a notably ominous tone directed at the voters.

    During a Congress election rally held in Jugula village of Kagavada taluk, Belagavi district, Kage allegedly issued a warning to voters, stating that if they fail to give a lead to the Congress party's candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, they would face repercussions. He explicitly threatened to withhold electricity from those who do not support the Congress candidate sufficiently.

    This latest incident comes on the heels of previous controversial statements made by Kage at a Congress convention in Ugara, where he emphasized the importance of loyalty to the party. He warned that voting for any other candidate would be considered an insult to the constitution and a betrayal of democracy.

    Such blatant attempts to coerce voters into supporting a specific political party raise serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the ethical conduct of elected representatives. Kage's actions not only undermine the principles of democracy but also violate the rights of voters to make independent and informed choices.

    As a public figure entrusted with representing the interests of the people, Kage's behaviour is being condemned by the citizens.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
