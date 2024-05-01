Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-driver clash: Memory card of CCTV camera in KSRTC bus goes missing; probe on

    In a recent incident involving Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, an altercation ensued between her, her husband Sachin Dev (Balussery MLA), and a KSRTC driver. CCTV footage revealed the Mayor's car crossing a zebra crossing, but the police have yet to file a case against her. The memory card of the CCTV camera in KSRTC bus went missing.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 1, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar demanded an investigation on the missing CCTV memory card in the KSRTC bus stopped by Mayor Arya Rajendran. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband Sachin Dev, the Balussery MLA, and a KSRTC driver got into a furious argument on Saturday (April 27) night, claiming the man made indecent gestures when their private vehicle overtook the bus. The driver, HL Yadhu, was arrested by the police on charges of reckless driving and misconduct. However, he was released on bail afterward.

    The CCTV footage that may have been a game changer in revealing the truth about the dispute between Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLA Sachin Dev, and the KSRTC driver in Thiruvananthapuram has been lost. The police inquiry indicated that there was no video on the CT camera inside the KSRTC bus operated by driver Yadu.

    The police had given a letter to KSRTC asking them to produce the bus to collect the crucial evidence in the case. The inspection took place after the bus returned from the trip to Thrissur today. It was thought that the CCTV footage would be crucial in determining whether the bus was over-speeding or overtaking the vehicles as alleged by the Mayor. The KSRTC authorities have handed over the list of passengers on the bus to the police and will record their statements. 

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 1:24 PM IST
