T20 World Cup 2024: Installation of drop-in pitches awaited as New York venue gears up for India vs Pakistan

The ICC announced on Tuesday that semi-trailer trucks are transporting drop-in pitches from Florida to New York for installation at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Notably, the venue will host the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match on June 9.

Prepared since late December in Florida, the ten drop-in pitches utilize proprietary techniques refined over a decade at Adelaide Oval, according to the ICC. Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions, led by renowned curator Damian Hough, has spearheaded the development of these pitches.

Cultivated with native Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass, the pitches have received meticulous care from Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions and US-based sports turf experts LandTek Group over the past three months.

Four pitches will be installed at the Nassau stadium, while an additional six will be designated for neighboring practice facilities. The Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions team will remain in New York to assist local grounds crews in pitch maintenance throughout the tournament, ensuring top-quality playing surfaces.

The drop-in square, a type commonly used worldwide including at Adelaide Oval and Eden Park, has been curated in Florida and is being transported to New York via a convoy of over 20 semi-trailer trucks.

The outfield was recently laid by LandTek, a company with experience working with renowned sports teams such as the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Inter Miami CF on their stadium and training fields.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said, "The installation of these pitches is one of the final pieces in a project that is unprecedented in international cricket."

"We have taken a considered and well-planned approach to this project, using the very best in the business in Damian Hough to ensure we have the best possible playing surface for eight World Cup matches in New York," he added.

The tournament, scheduled from June 2-29, will span across the USA and West Indies.

Adelaide Oval head curator Damian Hough expressed his excitement about the arrival of the pitches in New York, stating, "We are excited to see the arrival of the pitches here in New York. Florida proved to be the ideal nursery for the pitches with good weather, and working alongside great partners like LandTek has been fantastic and everything is coming together as it should."

In New York, matches will be held at a state-of-the-art 34,000-seat modular stadium situated at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, east of Manhattan.

Nine teams, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Canada, Ireland, Bangladesh, South Africa, the Netherlands, and the USA, will feature in New York. The tournament's first match, scheduled for June 3, will be between 2014 champions Sri Lanka and South Africa.

