    Kerala Assembly ruckus case: Police seek court's nod for further probe ahead of trial in case

    Kerala Assembly ruckus case: The action also follows the police's conclusion of their investigation and submission of a charge sheet to the court.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Police have asked the court for more time to look into the 2015 assembly ruckus case. The cops make what appears to be a tactical move just as the case's trial is about to start. The action also follows the police's conclusion of their investigation and submission of a charge sheet to the court.

    The Thiruvananthapuram CJM court has received a petition asserting that there are various facts that still need to be investigated. There is currently no additional information regarding the petition.

    In the assembly ruckus case, there are six accused including CPM's V Sivankutty, KT Jaleel and EP Jayarajan. Former Left front MLAs E.S Bijimol and Geetha Gopi have also filed a petition in the court seeking further investigation.

    (Further details to be added...)
     

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
