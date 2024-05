Boost for anti-submarine warfare: India flight tests missile-assisted torpedo release system (WATCH)

India on Wednesday successfully flight tested the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

In a significant milestone for India's defence capabilities, the country successfully conducted a flight test of the Supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, situated off the coast of Odisha on Wednesday. The test, conducted around 8:30 am, involved the launch of the SMART system from a ground mobile launcher.

The test validated several state-of-the-art mechanisms integral to the SMART system, including symmetric separation, ejection, and velocity control. These mechanisms are crucial for ensuring the precise and effective deployment of torpedoes in anti-submarine warfare scenarios.

The SMART system represents a leap forward in India's defence technology and capabilities. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it is designed to enhance the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capability significantly.

Unlike conventional lightweight torpedoes, the SMART system boasts an extended range and utilizes missile-based delivery, providing the Indian Navy with enhanced operational flexibility and effectiveness in combating underwater threats.

With this successful test, India reaffirms its commitment to advancing indigenous defence technologies and strengthening its defence infrastructure. The SMART system's development and deployment mark a significant step forward in India's efforts to bolster its maritime security and protect its strategic interests in the region.

