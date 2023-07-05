Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET forged mark list forgery: Accused DYFI activist submitted altered mark list with 9 corrections to HC

    Despite not passing the NEET exam, Semi Khan resorted to fabricating a mark sheet, inflating his scores in a bid to secure admission to a university. Deceiving authorities, he boldly filed an appeal with the high court, claiming to have received 468 marks and alleging unjust denial of admission.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Kollam: A DYFI activist Semi Khan (21), who was arrested by the police for allegedly altering with National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination results, had presented his mark list before the High Court with nine corrections. The difference in the mark list was evident in the application number, font and format.  Khan who was remanded by the court, will be taken into police custody today. He is a member of DYFI's regional committee in Madathara.

    Khan, who did not pass the NEET exam in 2021–2022, fabricated a mark sheet with higher scores and afterward filed an appeal with the high court, claiming that despite receiving 468 marks, he was denied admission to a university.

    The court then ordered the rural SP to conduct an investigation into the incident and summoned officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

    The fraud came to light during the investigation by the cyber cell and Chithara police. The police claim that Khan only received 16 marks on the NEET exam.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
