    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ EXCLUSIVE: Suspended JD(S) leader to arrive in Bengaluru on May 3

    The unfolding Prajwal Revanna sex scandal reveals exclusive details, indicating his scheduled return to Bengaluru on May 3 amid accusations of sexual impropriety. Reports suggest he's arranging to nullify the case and has been in contact with legal counsel. The scandal deepens with the seizure of pornographic material allegedly involving Revanna, prompting concerns for victim safety.

    First Published May 1, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    Exclusive details have emerged in the unfolding Prajwal Revanna sex scandal, revealing that the suspended JD(S) leader is slated to land in Bengaluru on May 3. The scandal, drawing widespread public interest, centres on accusations of sexual impropriety against Prajwal Revanna, an MP representing Hassan.

    According to sources revealed to the Asianet News Network, Prajwal Revanna, who has been absconding, is set to arrive at Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru on May 3 at midnight. It is reported that he will be attending a hearing scheduled for May 4.

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Shocking revelation by his car driver

    The latest information suggests that Prajwal Revanna, currently abroad, has made arrangements to return to the country. Reports indicate that he has booked a flight with Luptana Airlines from Frankfurt, Germany. Furthermore, there are indications that Prajwal Revanna has been in contact with his legal counsel, exploring the possibility of applying to nullify the case registered against him.

    The scandal has taken a new turn with the revelation that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has seized over 2900 pornographic videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna. These videos, stored in two pen drives totalling around 40 GB, have brought the spotlight onto the MP from Hassan. The SIT has also managed to identify and locate the women featured in these videos.

    Amidst the unfolding scandal, concerns for the safety of the victims have surfaced. It is reported that some women, who have been exploited in these videos, are fearful for their lives and dignity. Local authorities have been instructed to provide adequate protection to these women, ensuring their safety in light of the threats they face.

    Outrage sparks against NDA for fielding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over alleged sexual abuse case

    Furthermore, the SIT has intensified its efforts by interrogating the victim who initially complained to Prajwal Revanna and his father, former minister HD Revanna. An FIR has been filed against the father-son duo for sexual harassment based on the victim's allegations. The SIT has summoned the victim for further questioning and has sent her a notice to appear for the upcoming hearing.

    The development in the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal has prompted collaboration between the SIT and local law enforcement. Hassan District SP Mohammad Sujeeta recently met with SIT chief BK Singh at the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, sharing crucial information about the case.

    Last Updated May 1, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
