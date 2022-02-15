Kerala Governor Exclusive: Arif Mohammad Khan on Hijab row, UCC, Saffronisation, and more

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News, lashed out at those conspiring to prevent the next generation of Muslim youth from progressing and using their potential for the service of the nation.

In a 57-minute interview, the Kerala Governor spoke on a host of issues ranging from Uniform Civil Code, saffronisation to the ongoing controversy over the use of Hijab.

'Hijab controversy a conspiracy'

Slamming those stoking needless controversy over the Hijab issue, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the "conspirators" were targetting the Muslim girls who represent the new generation of Indian students doing exceptionally well in schools, colleges, and universities.

"There is a small section of people, which earlier wanted to see triple talaq continue. When this section saw Muslim girls doing well in colleges and universities... I do not know if you read Urdu newspapers, but questions are being raised with regard to their mannerisms that are viewed as a threat to the religion," the Kerala Governor said.

'Context of hijab has disappeared'

Continuing his tirade against those who he said have, for years, misinterpreted the hijab to mistreat women from the Muslim community, the Kerala Governor made it clear that the holy Quran does not use the term 'hijab' in the context of the dress of women.

"Hijab is a term that has been used in the Quran in seven verses or on seven occasions. The burqa is also a dress. Muslim law started taking a definite shape -- they used hijab for all kinds of dresses which are associated with women. and the truth is the Quran does not use it in the context of the dress of women," Governor Arif Mohammad Khan told Asianet.

Elaborating on the same, he said, "In those times, almost every society was divided between two sections. One was free men and free women, and the other was slave men and slave women. If you study most of the economies of those times, they were slave-driven. The 'Khimar' was then required to be drawn over the 'Jilbab' (long robe), which means cover your bosoms. Today, the world over, slavery does not exist. United Nations declaration of human rights is there. We have our own fundamental rights. Every person, be it a woman or a man, they are all free today. The context has disappeared."

'Uniform Civil Code is misinterpreted'

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan told Asianet News that "manufactured" misconceptions about the Uniform Civil Code need to be removed before its implementation.

He said, "The Uniform Civil Code is not meant to take anybody's identity. It cannot become an instrument of creating unity. We have uniform criminal laws. We have uniform commercial laws. Every law is common. And if you come to civil code, even the Indian civil code is common. Only a portion of it that deals with marriage, succession, inheritance, divorce are separate laws."

The Uniform Civil Code, the Governor said, is to create uniform or similar rights and obligations which arise from marriage. He further clarified that the Uniform Civil Code is not intended to deal with customs or rituals of any community.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan also pointed out that a majority of Muslims are residing in countries where Uniform Civil Code has been implemented. "Was their faith endangered because of that? No. Then how will that happen in India," he asked.

'Saffron a colour of renunciation and sacrifice'

While rejecting the apprehensions over alleged saffronisation by the ruling BJP government at the Centre, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said that he did not view the saffron colour with a "religious overtone". Instead, in his view as an Indian citizen, saffron represented renunciation and sacrifice.

"We are strange people, we say we have this Tricolour - saffron part is Hindu, the white part is others, and the green part is Muslims without knowing anything about it. Saffron in Indian colour means renunciation, it means spirit of sacrifice, it means living for others, not for yourself. The White denotes peace, green does not denote Muslims, green denotes prosperity," the Governor said.

