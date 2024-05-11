Kerala police arrest Madikeri SIM distributor for aiding online fraudsters

Abdul Roshan was arrested by Kerala Police for distributing SIM cards to internet fraudsters, facilitating over ₹1 crore in scams. Previously with Airtel, then Jio, his stash included 150 mobile phones, thousands of SIM cards, and biometric scanners. His arrest is part of a broader effort to combat cybercrime and highlights the importance of digital security vigilance.

In a major operation, the Kerala Police apprehended Abdul Roshan, a distributor of SIM cards based in Madikeri, on charges of providing replacement SIM cards to a group involved in internet scams. The arrest followed an investigation that connected him to a large-scale online fraud, which led to a resident of Kerala being defrauded of more than ₹1 crore.

Abdul Roshan, who was previously associated with Airtel from 2018 until 2023 before switching to Jio, was arrested when his activities came under scrutiny during the police probe. The police operation uncovered a stash of 150 China-made mobile phones, thousands of SIM cards, and six biometric scanners at his residence, pointing to a well-organized operation supplying criminals with essential tools for committing fraud.



The investigation began after complaints from victims who suffered significant financial losses to schemes orchestrated via the Internet, with Roshan's involvement coming to light as a critical supplier in this illicit chain. He is accused of distributing replacement SIMs of legitimate customers to fraudsters, thus enabling them to bypass security measures and access victims’ personal and financial data.



The Kerala Police's swift action has been a crucial step in dismantling a part of the network that exploits digital platforms to commit fraud. This case highlights the ongoing challenges in combating cybercrime and the importance of maintaining vigilance with personal and financial digital security.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities related to online transactions. The arrest of Abdul Roshan is seen as a significant development in the fight against digital fraud in India.

