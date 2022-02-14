  • Facebook
    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Exclusive: 'There is a conspiracy to keep women confined in homes'

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in an exclusive interview to Asianet News on Monday, spoke on issues ranging from the ongoing controversy over hijab to the concerns being expressed over renewed talk on Uniform Civil Code.

    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 8:21 PM IST
    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in an exclusive interview to Asianet News on Monday, spoke on issues ranging from the ongoing controversy over hijab to the concerns being expressed over renewed talk on Uniform Civil Code. Governor Khan said that the roots of the Hijab controversy lie in the desire among a section of people who see girls going to colleges and universities as a threat to the religion.

    "The controversy that has been created over Hijab is a needless one. There is a conspiracy behind this. And the conspiracy is that the new generation of Indians has many girls who have been performing brilliantly in schools, colleges, and universities. This includes girls from the Muslim community. There is a small of the section of people, which earlier wanted to see triple talaq continue. When this section saw Muslim girls doing well in colleges and universities... I do not know if you read Urdu newspapers, but questions are being raised with regard to their mannerisms that are viewed as a threat to the religion," the Kerala Governor told Assistant Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar.

    He added, "Through the Hijab controversy, this section wants to ensure that girls do not get education in colleges and universities. And even if they do study after wearing hijab, their career prospects are impacted negatively and they will be confined to homes."

    Calling upon people to put an end to such needless controversy, the Governor said that children must be told to focus on their education. 

    "There is only one way to improve the situation of the community and that of the country is through good education and using your potential for the service of the nation," he said.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 8:27 PM IST
