    Exclusive: Why saffron does not have religious overtones, explains Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in an exclusive interview to Asianet News on Monday addressed various issues from the ongoing hijab controversy to what Quran preaches about sacrifice and why saffron does not have religious overtones. 

    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 8:10 AM IST
    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, in an exclusive interview to Asianet News on Monday, said that he does not associate saffron colour with “religious overtone”, instead it is a colour of renunciation and sacrifice for him as an Indian.

    Dismissing the apprehensions around alleged saffronisation by the ruling BJP government at the Centre, the Kerala governor quoted an episode from Quran, which he said is mentioned in the Bible also. “About that golden calf..when Moses tells them... to make some sacrifice then they say of what colour it should be?...Then according to Quran, Quran says it should be of saffron colour, the colour which is most pleasing to eyes.” He further said that “for you, saffron has religious overtones, for me saffron is the colour which is pleasing to my eyes. For me as an Indian, saffron is the colour of renunciation.” 

    "

    Explaining the significance of the national flag, Khan said, “We are strange people, we say we have this Tricolour - saffron part is Hindu, white part are others, and the green part are Muslims without knowing anything about it. Saffron in Indian colour means renunciation, it means spirit of sacrifice, it means living for others not for yourself. The White denotes peace, green does not denote Muslims, green denotes prosperity.”

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan spoke to Asia Net on various issues, including the hijab row, Uniform Civil Code and his perceived political ambitions.

