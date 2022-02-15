Kerala Governor's views on Uniform Civil Code spark national debate

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's remarks over the issue of the Uniform Civil Code during an exclusive interview with Asianet News have become a national talking point with reactions pouring in from across the political spectrum.

Reacting to the exclusive interview, Opposition parties termed him as a political agent of the ruling BJP. Parties like the Congress have urged him to work in accordance with the Constitution of India and not take forward the BJP's ideologies.

At the same time, the BJP reiterated its stand that the Uniform Civil Code is a constitutional commitment that the party supports steadfastly.

'In Modi's regime, there is no role of Governor'

The Congress party said that issues like this keep coming when there is an election in any part of the country.

On being asked about the Uniform Civil Code, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said, "We want the implementation of uniform employment code, uniform anti-inflation code, uniform respect to women code, uniform anti-migration code for youths, uniform literacy code, uniform health code. The country needs all these things more."

He also highlighted that the issues like Pakistan and UCC are heard before every election and vanish once the polling is over.

Vallabh further said that youths, women, farmers, middle class, and daily wage earners have understood the people who are at the helm of power. They are very well aware of their character and intention.

On Kerala Governor's remarks, the Congress spokesperson said, "In the Modi's regime, there is no role of Governor, RBI, and other institutions. They are like timepass for Modiji."

'He behaves like an activist Governor'

Bihar-based Rashtriya Janata Dal accused the governor of endorsing the BJP ideologies and termed him as 'activist Governor'.

"During the elections time, the BJP has always been raising such issues to polarise the electorates in the name of religion. Criminal laws can be common but civil laws cannot be because people have different cultures, customs, traditions, marriages among others. It cannot be the same for everyone. Things change after every 2-3 km," Rashtriya Janata Dal National Spokesperson Prof Subodh Kumar Mehta told Asianet Newsable.

"This is a politically-motivated idea of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He behaves like an activist Governor to remain in limelight. He should be speaking above the party-politics lines. He should talk in accordance with the Constitution of India and not to take forward the political agenda of any party," Mehta said.

"The idea of 'Unity in Diversity' is at the heart of the Indian Constitution and it must be respected," the RJD Spokesperson added.

'Why there should be separate personal laws?'

The ruling BJP has stated that the Uniform Civil Code is a constitutional commitment and the party stands by it.

"If any person reads Article 44 of the Constitution will get to know about it. In a country where criminal code is common then why there should be separate personal laws. This is not our argument. It was an argument of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, and KM Munshi. There is nothing new in it. Ram Janmbhumi, Article 370 and UCC have been our ideological commitments," BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan said.