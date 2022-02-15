Over 94% users endorse Uniform Civil Code: Asianet Twitter Poll

Amidst the growing clamour over bringing Uniform Civil Code in the country, a Twitter survey conducted by Asianet News Network has found overwhelming support in favour of its implementation.

In the Twitter poll conducted by Asianet Newsable, at least 94.3 per cent of the 10,868 respondents voted in favour of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code while just 4.1 per cent opposed it.

The online poll, which was widely shared, saw many users terming the Uniform Civil Code as the need of the hour and being in the interest of the country. Stating that no country in the world can progress without the rule of law, some users pointed out that it is time the Uniform Civil Code is implemented and irrespective of their faith everybody should be seen as equal before the law.

A similar conducted on the Twitter handle of the Asianet News (Malayalam) too showed a similar trend. Around 76.7 per cent of the 5,932 respondents were in favour of the Uniform Civil Code while 19.8 per cent were against implementing it.

The Twitter poll result comes on the sidelines of the views expressed by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in an exclusive interview with Asianet News. Rejecting 'misconceptions' about the Uniform Civil Code, the Governor said there is a need to clear these manufactured myths spread by vested interests before going ahead with its implementation.

The Governor further said that the Uniform Civil Code is not intended to obliterate anyone's right. He asked, "What about the Muslims residing in countries where the Uniform Civil Code has been implemented? Has their faith been endangered? No."

However, there is an alternate view on the matter as well.

"The Uniform Civil Code violates Article 25 of the Constitution. Muslim Personal Laws have the protection o Article 25. Government encroachment into the Muslim Personal Laws is not at all agreeable," said Indian Union Muslim League Member of Parliament ET Mohammad Basheer in an interview with Asianet Newsable.

He further said that the Government's intention is to play the communal card. They are trying to use the Uniform Civil Code for vote-bank politics. Diversity is the beauty of Indian democracy. Uniform Civil Code is to be objected to in the best interest of the nation," he added.