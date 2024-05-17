Love Beyond Boundaries: The love story of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Entertainment
In February 2019, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's romance began through a mutual friend, sparking a journey that intertwined Bollywood charm with cricketing prowess.
Initially preferring privacy, they kept their relationship discreet until designer Vikram Phadnis accidentally hinted at their connection on social media.
Their first public photo together was shared on Instagram in December 2019 during a romantic getaway in Thailand, which was met with an outpouring of adorable comments.
Athiya and Rahul's union culminated in a breathtaking wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khadala, surrounded by loved ones from Bollywood and cricketing circles.
Athiya seamlessly integrated into KL Rahul's cricketing world, accompanying him on overseas tours, while Rahul attended Ahan Shetty's film screening with father in law.
They explored Munich together, building memories and sharing tender moments that deepened their bond as they welcomed the new year.
Beyond personal milestones, Athiya and Rahul extended their partnership into the professional realm, endorsing brands together and supporting each other in their respective careers
Throughout their journey, Athiya has stood steadfastly by KL Rahul's side, offering unwavering support during challenging times.