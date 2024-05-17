Entertainment

Love Beyond Boundaries: The love story of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Image credits: Social media

Beginning of a Romance: February 2019

In February 2019, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's romance began through a mutual friend, sparking a journey that intertwined Bollywood charm with cricketing prowess.

Image credits: Vogue

Choosing Privacy: Vikram Phadnis's Slip

Initially preferring privacy, they kept their relationship discreet until designer Vikram Phadnis accidentally hinted at their connection on social media.

Image credits: Social media

First Public Photo: December 2019

Their first public photo together was shared on Instagram in December 2019 during a romantic getaway in Thailand, which was met with an outpouring of adorable comments.

Image credits: Social media

Breathtaking Wedding: Khadala 2023

Athiya and Rahul's union culminated in a breathtaking wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khadala, surrounded by loved ones from Bollywood and cricketing circles.

Image credits: Social media

Familial Support: Attending Ahan's Screening

Athiya seamlessly integrated into KL Rahul's cricketing world, accompanying him on overseas tours, while Rahul attended Ahan Shetty's film screening with father in law.

Image credits: Social media

Exploring Munich Together: Building Memories

They explored Munich together, building memories and sharing tender moments that deepened their bond as they welcomed the new year.

Image credits: Social media

Professional Partnership: Endorsements Together

Beyond personal milestones, Athiya and Rahul extended their partnership into the professional realm, endorsing brands together and supporting each other in their respective careers

Image credits: Social media

Steadfast Support: Through Challenges

Throughout their journey, Athiya has stood steadfastly by KL Rahul's side, offering unwavering support during challenging times.

Image credits: Social media
Find Next One