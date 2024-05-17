Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'To save a goon, my character was questioned; I will fight for myself': Swati Maliwal slams AAP for 'U-turn'

    Following the press conference of Aam Aadmi Party during which party leader and Delhi minister Atishi called Swati Maliwal's allegations “lies”, she (Maliwal) took to X to say that party is “saving a goon and questioning her character.”

    Swati Maliwal slams AAP for 'U-turn' says To save a goon, my character was questioned; I will fight for myself' gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 17, 2024, 8:30 PM IST

    AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday slammed the party for “questioning her character to save a goon”.  The former DCW head, in an X post, wrote: "Two days ago the party had accepted the truth in the PC and today it has taken a U-turn."

    Without naming anyone, Maliwal said, “This goon is threatening the party: 'If I get arrested, I will reveal all the secrets'. That is why he is roaming around in Lucknow and elsewhere seeking shelter. Today, under his pressure, the party gave in and to save a goon, my character was questioned by the entire party."

    “No problem, I have been fighting alone for the women of the entire country, I will fight for myself too. Do character assassination as much as possible, the truth will come out when the time comes!” she added.

    The tweet comes after AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Friday called Maliwal "the face and pawn" of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. Addressing the media, she said, "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal got bail, the BJP has been rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of 13th May. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy. They intended to accuse the Chief Minister, but the Chief Minister was not there at that time, so he was saved. After that, Swati Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar."

    Last Updated May 17, 2024, 8:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swati Maliwal was face and pawn of BJP's controversy,' claims AAP; Delhi cops to recreate 'assault' scene watch gcw

    'Swati Maliwal face and pawn of BJP's controversy,' claims AAP; Delhi cops recreate 'assault' scene

    Dramatic videos show flash flood at old Courtallam falls in Tenkasi; Teenage boy goes missing watch anr

    Tamil Nadu: Teen boy washed away in flash floods at Old Courtallam falls in Tenkasi; WATCH dramatic videos

    EC issues show-cause notice to BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay for 'undignified' remarks against Mamata Banerjee gcw

    EC issues show-cause notice to BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay for 'undignified' remarks against Mamata Banerjee

    BEML secures Rs 250 crore deal with NCL for 18 BH100 rear dump trucks, engineered to carry 100 tonnes snt

    BEML secures Rs 250 crore deal with NCL for 28 BH100 rear dump trucks, engineered to carry 100 tonnes

    SHOCKING US-based Gujarati woman arrested in multi-state gold bar scam, victim loses $1.5 million gcw

    SHOCKING! US-based Gujarati woman arrested in multi-state gold bar scam, victim loses $1.5 million

    Recent Stories

    cricket BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024

    London to Singapore: top 10 destinations on Indian travellers' list this summer gcw

    London to Singapore: Top 10 destinations on Indian travellers' list

    Jennifer Lopez SEXY photos: Times when the HOT actress flaunted her BIKINI toned body RKK

    Jennifer Lopez SEXY photos: Times when the HOT actress flaunted her BIKINI toned body

    cricket IPL 2024: AB de Villiers hails Shreyas Iyer for his leadership skills this season for KKR osf

    IPL 2024: AB de Villiers hails Shreyas Iyer for his leadership skills this season with KKR

    List of Documents Required for a Home Loan in India 2024

    List of Documents Required for a Home Loan in India 2024

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon