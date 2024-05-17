Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rafael Nadal's Top 10 performances: A journey through Tennis greatness

    First Published May 17, 2024, 9:18 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal, one of tennis's most celebrated players, has left an indelible mark on the sport with his unmatched skills and unwavering determination. Explore his top 10 performances, from Grand Slam victories to historic match-ups, showcasing his legacy as a true tennis legend.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Nadal played a crucial role in Spain's Davis Cup victory in 2010, helping his country win the prestigious team event. His performance in the Davis Cup has been instrumental in Spain's success over the years.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Instagram

    First Grand Slam Victory (2005 French Open)

    Rafael Nadal won his first Grand Slam title at the age of 19 by defeating Mariano Puerta in the French Open final. This victory marked the beginning of his dominance on clay

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Wimbledon Triumph Over Federer (2008)

    In what is often considered the greatest tennis match of all time, Nadal defeated Roger Federer in an epic five-set final to win his first Wimbledon title. The match lasted nearly five hours and ended in near darkness.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Career Grand Slam Completion (2010 US Open)

    Nadal completed his Career Grand Slam by winning the US Open in 2010, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. This victory made him the youngest player in the Open Era to achieve this feat.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Record-Breaking 13th French Open Title (2020)

    Nadal won his 13th French Open title in 2020, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final. This victory tied him with Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles (20) at the time.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Olympic Gold Medal (2008)

    Nadal won the gold medal in singles at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, defeating Fernando González in the final. This victory highlighted his versatility on different surfaces.
    Decima at Monte Carlo (2017)

    article_image7

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Nadal won his 10th title at the Monte Carlo Masters in 2017, a milestone achievement in his career. He also went on to win his 10th titles at Barcelona and the French Open that same year.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Return from Injury to Win US Open (2013)

    After a seven-month injury layoff in 2012, Nadal made a remarkable comeback to win the US Open in 2013, defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

    article_image9

    Image credit: Getty

    Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009 by defeating Roger Federer in another five-set classic. This victory solidified his status as a formidable opponent on all surfaces.

    article_image10

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Record 21st Grand Slam Title (2022 Australian Open): Nadal made history by winning his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2022, surpassing Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic's record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024

    cricket IPL 2024: AB de Villiers hails Shreyas Iyer for his leadership skills this season for KKR osf

    IPL 2024: AB de Villiers hails Shreyas Iyer for his leadership skills this season with KKR

    WFI to decide on Paris Olympics 2024 selection criteria on May 21: Report snt

    WFI to decide on Paris Olympics 2024 selection criteria on May 21: Report

    cricket IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Preview: Will rain play spoil port as both teams eye playoffs berth? Forecast & more osf

    IPL 2024, RCB vs CSK Preview: Will rain play spoil port as both teams eye playoffs berth? Forecast & more

    cricket IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell chants 'RCB, RCB' along with fans ahead of key CSK clash (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell chants 'RCB, RCB' along with fans ahead of key CSK clash (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Twitter has moved over X.com officially, domain transition completed, confirms Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter has moved over X.com officially, domain transition completed, confirms Elon Musk

    Swati Maliwal slams AAP for 'U-turn' says To save a goon, my character was questioned; I will fight for myself' gcw

    'To save a goon, my character was questioned; I will fight for myself': Swati Maliwal slams AAP for 'U-turn'

    cricket BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024 osf

    BCCI approaches Gautam Gambhir to become India's head coach post T20 World Cup 2024

    London to Singapore: top 10 destinations on Indian travellers' list this summer gcw

    London to Singapore: Top 10 destinations on Indian travellers' list

    Jennifer Lopez SEXY photos: Times when the HOT actress flaunted her BIKINI toned body RKK

    Jennifer Lopez SEXY photos: Times when the HOT actress flaunted her BIKINI toned body

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon