Tamil Nadu: Teen boy washed away in flash floods at Old Courtallam falls in Tenkasi; WATCH dramatic videos

A 17-year-old boy named Ashwin from Tirunelveli was reportedly swept away by a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall at Old Courtallam Falls. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on the internet, showing a group of tourists running to escape being washed away by the sudden flash flood.

The public is prohibited from entering the waterfall temporarily. A team from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department is carrying out rescue operations.



