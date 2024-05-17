Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tamil Nadu: Teen boy washed away in flash floods at Old Courtallam falls in Tenkasi; WATCH dramatic videos

    A 17-year-old boy named Ashwin from Tirunelveli has reportedly gone missing after a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall at Old Courtallam Falls. A video capturing the incident, where tourists panicked and ran away to avoid being washed away by the sudden gushing waters, has gone viral on the internet.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 17, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    A flash flood occurred at old Courtallam Falls in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district bordering Kerala on Friday (May 16). Tourists who were enjoying their leisure time were suddenly thrown into panic as the rushing waters surged unexpectedly.

    A 17-year-old boy named Ashwin from Tirunelveli was reportedly swept away by a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall at Old Courtallam Falls. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on the internet, showing a group of tourists running to escape being washed away by the sudden flash flood.

    The public is prohibited from entering the waterfall temporarily. A team from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department is carrying out rescue operations.
     

